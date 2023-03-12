WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Weathersfield Township police are looking for a Warren man who is reported as missing.

James Altiere, 84, is missing after he went out at 2:30 p.m. Sunday to grab his mail and was then seen driving from his home on Whispering Pines Drive in Warren. He has dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Altiere is described as a white man standing 5-foot-9, weighing 175 pounds, and has having gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap and a Youngstown State University jacket.

He was seen leaving his home in a maroon 2018 Nissan Versa with an Ohio license plate 505YFW.

Call 911 if you think you’ve seen Altiere or his vehicle.