VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Police are looking for a missing teen.

Police are trying to find Isabella Repucci. According to the family, the 15-year-old was last seen Friday at her grandparent’s house on Walls Lake Drive in Vienna Township.

Police describe Repucci as being a 17 year-old-girl, 5’4, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The family has identified the teen as a transgender male.

Police said that there was a report of a stolen blue car in Vienna and that they believe these two incidents are connected. The mother said that the she believes that the car is a blue BMW sedan.

Anyone with information should contact the Vienna Township Police Department.