Police looking for missing man from Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are searching for a missing adult from Summit County Monday night.

Raymond Bethea, 77, was last seen leaving his residence on Hastings Road in the city of Silver Lake in Summit County. He has not returned.

Police are concerned for Bethea’s safety since he suffers from dementia.

Bethea left in a silver 2009 Toyota Matrix with Ohio plate number CLU8526.

Call or dial 911 if you see Bethea or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.