CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are looking for a Canfield man after he drove away from his home Tuesday and has not yet returned.

Wayne Rohrer, 72, drove away from his Canfield home at 2 p.m. Tuesday and hasn’t yet returned. Police are worried for his safety, as he has dementia.

He was last seen driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with an Ohio license plate number GXS4521.

Rohrer is described as a white man standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 263 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

If you think you’ve seen Rohrer or the vehicle, call 911.