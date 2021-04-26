Police looking for missing Austintown teen

She was reported missing from her Western Place home on April 16

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators are looking for a teen who went missing in Austintown earlier this month.

Mya Fisher, 17, is 5’6″ and 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was reported missing from her Western Place home on April 16, police say.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this missing teen is asked to contact the Austintown Police Department at 330-799-9721.

If you knowingly harbor or conceal this runaway juvenile, you may be charged with interference with custody, a violation of Section 2919.23 of the Ohio Revised Code.