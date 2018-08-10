Police looking for men as part of Farmington Twp. VFW theft investigation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - Investigators are looking for two men, wanted in connection with an investigation into the theft of rifles and money from the VFW post in Farmington Township.

Frank Leland Hilty, 51, is charged with obstructing justice while Shawn M. Squires, 32, is charged with fleeing and eluding and obstructing justice.

They aren't charged with the theft yet, but they are considered persons of interest in the case.

Police said on Tuesday, they found one of the stolen safes at a home on Emerson Avenue in Weathersfield Township.

Hilty and Squires ran from officers, according to investigators.

Police later returned to the house with a warrant and found the damaged, stolen safes.

The World War II-era M1 Garand rifles that were stolen were found in a field off of Covington Street, where investigators believe the thieves ditched them.

