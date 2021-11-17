Liberty police looking for man who stole $100 worth of lottery tickets

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Police are investigating a theft that happened Saturday at Fast Trac in Liberty.

Police were called to the 3990 block of Belmont Avenue Friday morning just before 10 a.m.

Reports say that a customer asked for 10 $10 lottery tickets and paid for them with two fake $50 bills. He then ran out of the store.

Police described the suspect as a white male with a light blue Ecko Unlimited hooded sweatshirt, a white surgical style mask, and a blue stocking cap with star print.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Liberty Township Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com