Liberty police looking for man who stole $100 worth of lottery tickets

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Police are investigating a theft that happened Saturday at Fast Trac in Liberty.

Police were called to the 3990 block of Belmont Avenue Friday morning just before 10 a.m.

Reports say that a customer asked for 10 $10 lottery tickets and paid for them with two fake $50 bills. He then ran out of the store.

Police described the suspect as a white male with a light blue Ecko Unlimited hooded sweatshirt, a white surgical style mask, and a blue stocking cap with star print.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Liberty Township Police Department.