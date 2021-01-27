Police looking for man charged with murder in Warren

Gregory Dajour Stallworth is wanted for the murder of Queysean Sallis

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are asking for information on locating a man facing a murder charge.

Gregory Dajour Stallworth is wanted for the murder of Queysean Sallis that occurred on September 25, 2020 on Fifth St. SW.

Police said Stallworth should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information on STallworth are asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED, or text key word WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and reward money is available.