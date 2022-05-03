Update: This version corrects the earlier version, which said that the incident was in Mercer County.

SHENANGO Twp. Pa. (WKBN)- Police are looking for a man who is accused of breaking into vehicles in Shenango Township.

According to a Facebook post, police were called to Old Butler Road for a man going through vehicles around 4 a.m.

Police said that the male suspect matches the same description as an incident that occurred on April 1, 2022.

Officers said that the man has long braided hair in a ponytail with shaved sides and that it’s possible he has a face tattoo above his left eyebrow.

Anyone with information should contact the Shenango Township Police Department.