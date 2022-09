MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Police in Mercer are trying to find a snake they say escaped from a home over the weekend.

Officers said that the snake escaped from the 200 block of North Pitt Street in Mercer.

Police said that the snake is a six-foot-long Columbian Boa Constrictor that is not venomous.

Anyone with information on the snake should contact the Mercer Police Department.