Police looking for kids who vandalized New Middletown playground

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Vandals targeted a popular New Middletown park, causing plenty of damage. Police need help figuring out who did it.

Many in the village were shocked when they heard about what happened to the pavilions and playground equipment at Welker Park sometime Tuesday night.

“It’s kind of disappointing because this park is enjoyed by everybody from everywhere,” said Police Chief Vince D’Egidio.

Children who live in the area caused the damage and were caught on security camera.

“When they reviewed the cameras that are posted back there, they were able to see a group of about six to seven juveniles jumping up and down on the pirate ship, trying to cave it in,” D’Egidio said.

Other playground equipment and a nearby picnic pavilion were also damaged. The kids painted vulgar language on picnic tables.

Those responsible for the damage are facing criminal charges.

“Probably going to be charged with criminal mischief or criminal damaging, depending on the amount of damage that the road department eventually tells us about,” D’Egidio said.

He hopes by prosecuting the vandals, it might prevent others from doing the same thing in the future.

“Put an end to it and, hopefully, send a message. It can’t be tolerated in our park and it won’t be tolerated,” D’Egidio said.

On Wednesday, all of the playground equipment had been repaired and there was no sign of damage to the pavilions.

The cost to repair it all is estimated to be about $1,000.