NESHANNOCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are looking for a man and woman they say broke into a local car wash.

Neshannock police released photos of the two they say broke into E-Z Kleen Car and Van Wash on Wilmington Road around 4:30 a.m. last Tuesday.

According to police, the man and woman had bolt cutters, and they used them to break into several coin-operated machines at the business.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Neshannock police at 724-761-4445 or text an anonymous tip to 724-761-4445.