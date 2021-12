AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection to a theft investigation.

Investigators say that a suspect took three Razor electric scooters, valued at over $400, from a local business. The theft happened before Thanksgiving Day.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance images is asked to call police at 330-270-5111. All tips will be kept confidential, police say.