YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown Police are looking for a driver that left the scene of a crash on the city’s east side Friday morning.

YPD said that it happened just before 1 a.m. on the 2100 block of Atkinson Avenue.



Police say that the driver hit a utility pole and took off.



Ohio Edison had to be called to fix the pole, but power was not impacted in the area.