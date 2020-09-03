Police looking for driver who hit employee while leaving Boardman repair shop

The incident happened Monday at Master Auto Repair on Midlothian Boulevard

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police need help identifying two suspects they say were involved in an incident at an auto repair shop in Boardman this week.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle threatened employees at the business. While leaving the parking lot, police said the driver hit an employee, pushing him through the lot until he was thrown off.

The police department posted a video on its Facebook page Thursday.

Anyone who has information on the incident or can identify the suspects is asked to contact Boardman police at 330-729-2013 and reference 20-4763.

