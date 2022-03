YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police are looking for a driver who crashed a car on Youngstown’s South Side then ran away.

Police were called to the crash on East Dewey Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Police said that the driver hit a pole, but by the time police arrived, they said that no one was there.

Police are looking for any information related to this crash. Anyone with information should contact the Youngstown Police Department.