NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police are looking for a couple they say can be seen stealing a purse from a local retail store.

According to the Niles City Police Department’s Facebook page, a couple entered the Old Navy location inside the Eastwood Mall on June 15 shortly before 3:30 p.m. Police said that shortly after entering, the man can be seen leaving the store with a purse that he didn’t arrive with.

Officers said the man picked up the purse off a clothing table after the owner had set it down and briefly walked away. Police said stolen credit cards from the purse were later used to attempt unauthorized transactions.

Police said that the victim had taken quick action and reported this to the bank before they were used.

Anyone with information should contact Niles City Police.