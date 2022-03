WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) — Some homeowners in Wilmington Township were woken up to a loud bang and their house shaking early Sunday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Old Mercer Road and Fayette New Wilmington Road around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

A white 2020 Honda Civic ran a stop sign and hit the corner of the house, damaging the lawn, shrubs and the porch.

Anyone with information about the vehicle can contact Pennsylvania State Police.