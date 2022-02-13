LITTLE BEAVER TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – An Enon Valley man is facing charges after a short standoff following a reported domestic situation on Saturday.

According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police, they were called to the 2000 block of State Line Rd. for a report that a man punched a woman in the face several times as well as threatened her with a gun.

The report says the suspect, 33-year-old Kenneth Borer, surrendered after a short standoff.

Police took him in to custody on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

Bond was set at $10,000.