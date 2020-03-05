Police: Knife, gun involved in dispute at Warren apartment

Officers were sent to the apartment after dispatchers received a call from a man, asking if he could shoot a woman in his apartment who he said had a knife

WARREN. Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are facing charges after dispatchers reported they received a call from a Warren man, asking for their permission so he could shoot a woman in his apartment who he said had a knife.

The call came on Wednesday morning, just after 9 a.m. Officers were then sent to an apartment at 700 Buckeye Street NE, according to a police report.

Officers reported that when they arrived, 44-year-old Erika Carper was walking out of an apartment while telling a man, 44-year-old Quality Staples, that she would kill him.

Police said inside the apartment, there was glass shattered on the floor, a table flipped over and couch cushions on the floor.

Staples, the caller, told police that his friend Carper came over to visit. He said they were sitting on the couch when Carper accused him of “talking crazy.” He said Carper pulled out a knife from her pocket and held it to his neck, according to a police report.

Staples continued that he was able to get away from Carper, so he got a gun from his bedroom. He said Carper continued walking toward him with the knife, flipping over furniture as she came toward him, the report states.

Carper then dropped the knife and told him to shoot her, Staples reported to officers.

Police said Staples admitted to firing one round from his gun, which he said was pointed at the ground in his living room. He admitted that Carper wasn’t holding the knife at that time, reports said.

Police reported that the handgun was sitting on the bed when they arrived. The knife was on the floor near the bed in the bedroom.

Police said the spent shell casing was on the living room floor, near the couch, but they were unable to find any holes or projectiles in the floor or walls.

Police said Carper refused to give officers any information about what happened, saying she “wasn’t a snitch.”

Officers arrested both Staples and Carver, charging them with aggravated menacing.

Police said while they were escorting the suspects to police cruisers, they continued arguing with one another. Police said Staples pulled away from officers to kick Carper in the legs, falling to the ground after kicking her.

He was additionally charged with assault.

Police said on the way to the Trumbull County Jail, Carper claimed that she had been shot. Police observed a red mark on her thigh but said it didn’t appear to come from a gunshot wound, rather it looked like a scab.

Police said Carper also made statements that she was over Staples’ apartment to “trick” and that she didn’t plan on having sexual relations with Staples, rather she planned on stealing his money. Carper reportedly told officers that Staples was upset when he tried to kiss her and she refused his advances, according to the report.

Carper denied knowing anything about the knife that was found in the apartment.