Police: Killing of teen at south side gas station not random act

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say the killing of a 17-year-old boy pumping gas Sunday was not a random act.

Lt. Ramon Cox, the detective supervisor on the case, said investigators believe someone wanted him, specifically, but he did not go into much detail as to why detectives believe that, saying the investigation has just begun.

The teen was found in a parking lot about 10:03 p.m. after police responded to a gunfire call at a gas station at South and East Avondale avenues. A news release said he was pumping gas when someone shot him in the head.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center where he died,

An incident report has not been made available by police.

The teen’s death is 17th in the city this year and third on South Avenue. On March 5, a man was shot to death in a 3200 South Ave. parking lot in a shooting that wounded two other people. Police have made an arrest in that case.

On June 22, one man was killed and another was wounded in the parking lot of a 2800 South Ave. bar after someone in a passing car fired several shots at the lot. No arrests have been made in that case. An incident report has not been made available by police.

Also on Sunday and less than 24 hours before the teen was shot, three people were wounded in a 2210 South Ave. parking lot. That shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. One of the victims was taken to surgery, police said at the time. An incident report was not made available for that shooting either.

This month, police have not made incident reports available for a homicide Wednesday at West Boston and Idlewood avenues; for a stabbing July 9 on Fifth Avenue, where a woman received several stab wounds and a suspect was arrested for felonious assault; for a shooting July 13, where a man was shot six times on Belmont Avenue; and for a shooting July 9 on Fairgreen Avenue that wounded two people.