YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A North Bon Air Avenue man is in the Mahoning County jail after reports said police had to kick in the door of his home Tuesday because he would not come out.

Braylon Richardson, 33, is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court on a fifth degree felony charge of domestic violence, as well as aggravated menacing.

Reports said he was arrested just after 11 a.m. after police were called to his home in the 400 block of North Bon Air Avenue for a report of a fight.

When officers arrived, reports said they found a woman in a car crying who said she and Richardson had been fighting inside. The woman told police Richardson grabbed her when she tried to leave and held her at knifepoint for several minutes before she managed to break free and crawled out a back window.

The woman’s two children, ages 2 and 1, were in the house when police arrived. Officers knocked on all doors for at least 15 minutes before deciding to kick in the door because they were worried about the children, reports said.

Richardson complied with police once they got inside, but he said he would call “the mayor, the chief and the pastors” to get them all fired, reports said.

Reports did not mention the fate of the children but no charges relating to children have been filed against Richardson.