Police: Kentucky man arrested with gun following drug raid in Lisbon

Officials said they found suspected methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Following a drug bust in Lisbon, a man was arrested for having a loaded handgun, according to police.

Tuesday afternoon, the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and Columbiana County Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant at a house in the 500 block of E. Washington Street.

There, officials said they found suspected methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

They said a Kentucky man, Dexter Brand, left the house with three other people. The Ohio State Highway Patrol helped conduct a traffic stop on the car.

Brand was arrested after police said he had a loaded handgun.