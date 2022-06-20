AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a man missing from Mahoning County.

Police say 82-year-old Tony Esposito has dementia and does not have his medication with him. They say he drove away from a home on Darbyshire in Canfield.

Esposito is described by police as a white male, 5’10” tall, 250 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say the vehicle involved is a red 2009 red Kia Optima with Ohio plates.

Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.