YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police were called to a shooting at an apartment building in Youngstown early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Mahoning Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Police confirmed that there was one victim who is a woman. Youngstown Police Lieutenant Frank Rutherford said that the victim is in stable condition and receiving medical treatment at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

At this time, Rutherford believes that it was a single gunshot wound.

Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for the latest updates.