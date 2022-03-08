YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police were called to a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 711 Southbound exit at the Salt Springs Road exit just before 6 a.m.

One of the drivers said that she was backing up on 711 and going on the wrong exit. She said that the driver of a GMC hit her rear passenger side. Both vehicles are damaged. Police said that the GMC will need towed.

Police reported that the driver of the GMC had minor injuries.

Police are still on the scene. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Traffic was not affected by the crash.