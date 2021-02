It happened at the HMHP Community Care Centre Thursday evening

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., police were called to HMHP Community Care Centre on Tod Avenue for a man with a gunshot wound.

Police then searched the 200 block of Belmont St. NW. Officers said they did find a shell casing in the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but there’s no word on his condition.