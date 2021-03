According to police, the pavilions were vandalized with graffiti sometime between Tuesday morning and Thursday morning

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Grove City are investigating the vandalism of several pavilions at Grove City Memorial Park.

According to police, the pavilions were vandalized with graffiti sometime between Tuesday morning and Thursday morning. It was reported on Thursday.

Anyone with information or knowledge is asked to contact the Grove City Police Department.