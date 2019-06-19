Police investigating two robberies in Youngstown

Dollar General and Pizza 'n Gyro in Youngstown were robbed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating robberies at two stores in Youngstown on Monday.

One happened around 1:50 p.m. at Dollar General on Belmont Avenue.

Witnesses said a man with a gun came into the store and ordered everyone to get on the ground. He left with money from the store registers, according to a police report.

Police searched the area with a K-9 but couldn’t find the robber.

He was described by witnesses as a black man approximately 6′ tall and 140 pounds, wearing green tennis shoes with the number 23 on the back, black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt. A blue t-shirt covered his forehead and hair.

At 4 p.m., a robber hit Pizza ‘n Gyro Place on Market Street.

An employee said the robber walked into the bathroom after entering the restaurant. He then walked through a back door used by employees and ordered them to the ground, according to a police report.

The employee said the robber hit the register until it opened and left with some money.

He ran south on Southern Boulevard, according to the report.

Police couldn’t find the robber, who was described as a black man with dark hair in his 40s, approximately 5’11” tall and 180 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans, glasses and dark green tennis shoes, possibly Air Jordan brand.