Police investigating theft of catalytic converters from Austintown business

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Austintown police say multiple catalytic converters were removed from sales vehicles at Cerni Motors Thursday morning.

Police say the thieves entered the locked, fenced-in area on foot after cutting a large section of the victim’s fence. They removed the converters from four Chevy Equinox sales vehicles.

After removing the converters, they left on a four-wheeler toward Ohltown Road.

Police are still trying to identify the suspects. If you have any information on the suspects, please contact the Austintown Police Department.