WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are treating the investigation into the death of a teenager in the Warren arson Friday morning as a homicide, according to Warren Police Detective Michael Altiere.

Altiere says investigators have received a lot of cooperation so far to help aid in the criminal investigation.

Chassidy Broadstone, 16, was found dead in a second-floor bathroom at the home on Nevada Ave NW that caught fire early Thursday morning. Her two older sisters were able to make it out from the second floor. Both were taken to different hospitals for treatment.

Police believe more than one person was involved in setting the fire, which has been ruled an act of arson by investigators with the state fire marshals office.

Investigators also released pictures of a suspect vehicle and one of the suspects believed to be involved in the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to give Det. Michael Altiere a call at (330)841-2749.