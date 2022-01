YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after they found an abandoned SUV in a ditch in Youngstown.

Youngstown police say the car went off the road near the 2100 block of Poland Avenue around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The car went through a metal fence and down an embankment, landing on its side.

Police said there was nobody in the van and the engine was cold. The accident is under investigation.