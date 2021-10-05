Police investigating shots fired at Warren bar, victim at hospital

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating shots fired outside a Warren bar and reports of a gunshot victim at a local hospital.

Officers were called about 1:40 a.m. Monday to the parking lot of the Naus Club on Nevada Ave. SW on reports of gunshots.

When police arrived, they found several spent shell casings in the road and parking lot. They were also notified of a gunshot victim at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

The shell casings were taken for evidence. No other information was listed in the police report.