Youngstown police investigating shots fired at house over the weekend

A woman told police a man she knows fired several shots at the home Saturday, then returned Sunday to fire some more

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured after a house was shot at twice over the weekend, police said.

Officers were called just after 12 p.m. Sunday to a home in the first block of North Maryland Avenue on the West Side where a woman told them a man she knows fired several shots at the home Saturday, then returned Sunday to fire some more.

The woman told police she wanted to stay at a hotel and with her children because she does not believe she is safe there, reports said.

According to reports, police found a spent bullet on the second floor.