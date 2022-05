BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Boardman Police are investigating a domestic incident where there was a shooting early Thursday night.

Officers said that it happened at the London Square Apartments near Rockdale Avenue and Trenholm Road in Boardman around 11:30 p.m.

Police said that shots were fired in an apartment there.

At this time, we do not know how many people were in the apartment or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. WKBN will provide the latest updates.