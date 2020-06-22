Police investigating shooting that damaged Warren store

A witness who called 911 reported hearing a number of shots and seeing a man shooting out of the passenger side of a pickup truck

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating a shooting that damaged a corner store on the southwest side.

It happened Saturday night just before 7 at the LLC Market on Palmyra Road.

The store owner said a bullet went through the front window and broke a coffee maker.

911 caller: “He fired into the store, fired at the store. Either that or somebody that was in front of the store.”

No one was hurt.

The truck was last seen headed toward Austin Avenue.