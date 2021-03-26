Police investigating shooting on Youngstown’s south side

A man walked into St. Elizabeth Health Center about 8:45 a.m. with a gunshot wound, police said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a man was wounded early Friday on Youngstown’s south side.

A few minutes before, police responded to a gunfire call in the 700 block of East Florida Avenue.

Officers are currently staging in front of a home waiting for detectives. A car in the drive had its rear window shattered by gunfire.

The home is the same one where a man was wounded in the arm March 10.

The city has now seen 20 people shot this year and two in less than 12 hours. At this time last year, 16 people were shot and 98 overall.