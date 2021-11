YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A suspect has been identified in the shooting of a woman on Youngstown’s south side.

Damon Lamont Jeffereson, 27, was arrested and is accused of charges of felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

It happened at a home on Rush Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m Monday.



YPD says that the victim is in surgery.

YPD said that several people witnessed what happened.



Police say that the cause of the shooting is under investigation.