WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after one man was shot in Warren.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 400 block of Forest St. NE just after midnight Tuesday.

When police arrived, they found a 40-year-old Maple Heights man who had been shot.

The man was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

One person at the scene was charged with obstructing justice, but the report does not give any further details.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.