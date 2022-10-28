NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police are investigating a shooting at the corner of Maple Street and N. Chestnut Avenue.

Officials confirm one female juvenile was shot Friday evening.

Police currently have the intersection of Maple Street and N. Chestnut Avenue blocked off. They are talking to people on a porch of a home that is at the corner.

Police are searching the yard with a flashlight, along with the porch.

At this time, the victim’s condition is unclear, and it is unclear if anyone has been arrested.

We have a crew at the scene and will continue to update you with the latest information.