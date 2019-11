It happened at an apartment complex in the 300 block of E. Connelly Blvd.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are investigating the shooting of two people in Sharon.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 300 block of E. Connelly Blvd.

An SUV with Florida plates was shot up in the parking lot.

According to a witness, two people were taken to area hospitals.

We have a reporter at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.