Police investigating shooting in Youngstown parking lot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police are waiting for the results of gunfire tests before deciding which charges should be filed after gunfire broke out Monday evening in a Youngstown parking lot.

Police were called about 8:35 p.m. to a store in the 3500 block of South Ave. for a report of gunfire involving a white Mercedes.

Reports said police found the Mercedes on Canfield Road while on their way and pulled it over.

Reports said the woman driving the car told officers right away she had a concealed carry permit and a gun in the car.

Inside the car, officers found a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun and a box of .380-caliber ammunition, reports said.

Other officers who responded to the parking lot found found six .380-caliber casings and two live rounds that matched the ammunition found in the car, reports said.

The woman told police someone almost shot her car in the parking lot, according to reports.

The car was towed for detectives. The driver was given a gunshot residue test, then released pending the results of the investigation, reports said.