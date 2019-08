WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Warren.

Officers were sent to the area around 6:45 a.m. It happened in the area of Atlantic Street NW and North Park Avenue.

A 34-year-old man was shot.

Police haven’t said whether they have a suspect yet.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.