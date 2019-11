The victim was taken to UPMC Horizon in Farrell and was later flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are investigating a shooting in Sharon on Tuesday morning.

It happened at an apartment complex on Mesabi Street.

The victim was taken to UPMC Horizon in Farrell and was later flown to UPMC in Pittsburgh.

At this time, information on the victim and the victim’s condition are unknown.

