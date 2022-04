MASURY, Ohio (WBKBN) – Police are investigating the shooting of two people in Masury.

A man and woman in their 30s were found at a house on Syme Street with gunshot wounds.

They were reportedly in some type of domestic altercation.

They were taken to Sharon Regional Medical Center. We do not know their conditions at this time.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this report when additional information becomes available.