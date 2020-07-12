Police investigate woman shot in Sharon

The woman was transported to an area trauma center where she later died

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharon Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Quimby Street at 3:04 p.m. for a fight.

When they arrived, police found a woman with a gunshot wound to the torso. She was outside in a courtyard area.

The woman was transported to an area trauma center where she later died.

The Sharon Police Department is currently processing the crime scene and evidence as well as gathering statements and information.

This is an ongoing investigation and move information will be released when it is available.

The Farrell Police Department and the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.