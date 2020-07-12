Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Police investigate woman shot in Sharon

Local News

The woman was transported to an area trauma center where she later died

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights on during an emergency.

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharon Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Quimby Street at 3:04 p.m. for a fight.

When they arrived, police found a woman with a gunshot wound to the torso. She was outside in a courtyard area.

The woman was transported to an area trauma center where she later died.

The Sharon Police Department is currently processing the crime scene and evidence as well as gathering statements and information.

This is an ongoing investigation and move information will be released when it is available.

The Farrell Police Department and the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award