HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Township police are investigating a murder Thursday morning.

Police were called to Lewis-Seifert Road across from Stoneybrook Drive around 10 a.m.

Hubbard Township Police Chief Greg Tarr confirmed that the victim is a woman.

Police have an area blocked off with two cars with doors open.

Chief Tarr confirmed that the location is on a gas well site. The chief also says that they have called in Ohio BCI and the Trumbull County Homicide Task Force to assist with the investigation.