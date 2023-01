YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police said that two people were shot outside of a Youngstown bar early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the parking lot of Steel City Bar and Grill on East Midlothian Boulevard around 3 a.m.

Police said that a man and woman were shot and that both of them should be ok. They were able to drive themselves to Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

This shooting is still under investigation.