Police investigating robbery of Struthers Federal Credit Union

Local News

It happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. at Struthers Federal Credit Union on Poland Avenue

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a robbery at a credit union in Struthers.

It happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Struthers Federal Credit Union on Poland Avenue.

Investigators said a man walked into the credit union and started making small talk before saying he was robbing the place. No note was shown, and there were no weapons involved.

No one was injured.

After the robbery, the man ran from the building.

Police are following up on some leads in the case.

The FBI, Violent Crimes Task Force and Struthers police were all at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com