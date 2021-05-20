Police investigating robbery of Struthers Federal Credit Union

It happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. at Struthers Federal Credit Union on Poland Avenue

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a robbery at a credit union in Struthers.

It happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Struthers Federal Credit Union on Poland Avenue.

Investigators said a man walked into the credit union and started making small talk before saying he was robbing the place. No note was shown, and there were no weapons involved.

No one was injured.

After the robbery, the man ran from the building.

Police are following up on some leads in the case.

The FBI, Violent Crimes Task Force and Struthers police were all at the scene.