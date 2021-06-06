Police investigate reported shooting on Youngstown’s south side as homicide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was found dead as Youngstown police responded to a report of a shooting on the south side Sunday.

Police confirmed the shooting to a be a homicide Sunday afternoon.

This is the city’s 12th homicide this year.

Police were at the corner of Glenwood and Laclede avenues just before 2 p.m., the same location from last Sunday where a shooting on Sherwood Ave. caused a car to drive into the same building.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s office, Mayor Tito Brown and Police Chief Carl Davis were all on scene Sunday.

There was a visible body lying on the ground in a parking lot but was soon covered.

Police are still investigating this homicide and have not confirmed any more information.

“Gathering all of the evidence, looking at film and doing the best that we can to gather more information from the public as it comes in so we can move forward on trying to figure out who did this,” said Ptl. Malik Mostella.

First News saw Youngstown Police question one person and put them in the back of a cruiser. It is unknown whether or not that person is listed as a suspect. Youngstown Police would not comment.

At least 47 people have been shot this year in the city. This time last year, the city had 13 homicides, 12 of which were due to gunfire.